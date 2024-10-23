Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.38, but opened at $21.83. Nano Nuclear Energy shares last traded at $22.60, with a volume of 1,117,982 shares.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.52.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned about 0.30% of Nano Nuclear Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc operates as a microreactor technology company. The company is developing ZEUS, a solid-core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. It is also developing a high-assay low-enriched uranium fabrication facility to supply fuel to the nuclear reactor industry and fuel transportation and nuclear consultation businesses.

