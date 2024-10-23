Narwhal Capital Management Purchases 16,706 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 158,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,706 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.2% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,298,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,508,155,000 after purchasing an additional 143,748 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,178,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,097,000 after buying an additional 691,341 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 22.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,961,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,834,000 after buying an additional 1,268,900 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 14.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,809,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,573,000 after buying an additional 851,873 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 7.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,100,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,966,000 after acquiring an additional 409,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Dbs Bank lowered NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.46.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $83.70 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.89. The stock has a market cap of $171.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

