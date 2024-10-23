Narwhal Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Narwhal Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,880 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 14,839 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,769,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,815,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,582 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,883,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,477,831,000 after buying an additional 1,449,730 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,281,047 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,417,958,000 after buying an additional 425,438 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $1,490,492,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,040,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,473,252,000 after acquiring an additional 293,482 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $96.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.16 and a 200 day moving average of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.43 billion, a PE ratio of 105.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.23 and a 1-year high of $123.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

