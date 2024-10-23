National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFG. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth about $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 38.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:NFG opened at $62.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.62. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.19.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Insider Activity at National Fuel Gas

In related news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $103,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,496.31. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

