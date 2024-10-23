Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Trading Down 2.2% – What’s Next?

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.65 and last traded at $24.65. Approximately 65 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.
Naturgy Energy Group Stock Down 2.2 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.88.
Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile
Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Distribution Networks and Energy Markets segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the maritime transport business; management conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.
