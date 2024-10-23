Ndwm LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Ndwm LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 0.4% of Ndwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ndwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,411,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 353.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $166.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.97 and a 52 week high of $174.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.71.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

