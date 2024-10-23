Ndwm LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Ndwm LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF comprises 15.1% of Ndwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ndwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $18,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at about $654,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 59.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Iams Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,895,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BILS opened at $99.40 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $98.89 and a 1-year high of $99.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.25.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.