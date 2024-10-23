Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.73, but opened at $18.00. Nebius Group shares last traded at $17.68, with a volume of 1,976,542 shares trading hands.
Nebius Group Stock Down 3.5 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 2.63.
Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter. Nebius Group had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 2.08%.
Nebius Group Company Profile
Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.
