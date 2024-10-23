New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $69.76, but opened at $68.11. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $68.07, with a volume of 174,137 shares.

EDU has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $83.00 target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $127.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.40 and its 200 day moving average is $74.38.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.19). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. On average, analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 782.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

