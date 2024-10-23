NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $15,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 47,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 14,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Dbs Bank cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $83.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.89. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.