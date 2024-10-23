NFT (NFT) Market Capitalization Achieves $683,556.13

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. One NFT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a market cap of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00007741 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,474.56 or 1.00058255 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00013037 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00007570 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006519 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00065973 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.