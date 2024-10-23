Nokian Renkaat Oyj Declares Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:NKRKY)

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1085 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.
Nokian Renkaat Oyj Stock Performance
OTCMKTS NKRKY opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $5.05.
About Nokian Renkaat Oyj
