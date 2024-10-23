Nokian Renkaat Oyj Declares Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:NKRKY)

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1085 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NKRKY opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $5.05.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, the rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer, winter, and all-season tires for cars and vans.

