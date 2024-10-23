Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $23.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.71. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 105.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 120.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,498,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,889,000 after buying an additional 12,313,426 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,479,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,568,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,770 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,213,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3,190.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 436,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after purchasing an additional 422,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

