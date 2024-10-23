NU (NYSE:NU) Trading Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.68 and last traded at $14.52. Approximately 4,462,239 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 32,362,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of NU in a report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NU presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.21.

Get NU alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NU

NU Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.72. The company has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. NU had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NU. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in NU by 287.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of NU by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NU during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in NU during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in NU in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

About NU

(Get Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.