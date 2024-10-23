ODonnell Financial Services LLC Has $4.77 Million Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

ODonnell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 231,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,867 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $321,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $529,000. City Center Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $765,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PTBD opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $20.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.36.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.