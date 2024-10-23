O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total value of $53,268.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,406.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,205.38 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $860.10 and a 12-month high of $1,221.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,145.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,079.80. The firm has a market cap of $69.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ORLY. Truist Financial raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,206.87.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

