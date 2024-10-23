OSI Systems (OSIS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. OSI Systems has set its FY25 guidance at $8.80-9.15 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 8.800-9.150 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $480.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.24 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect OSI Systems to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $140.59 on Wednesday. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $103.04 and a 12 month high of $158.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.51.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSIS. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Roth Mkm upped their target price on OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $172.60.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $160,559.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,568.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other OSI Systems news, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $415,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,175.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $160,559.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,568.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,107 shares of company stock valued at $3,474,189. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

