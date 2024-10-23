Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Sold by ODonnell Financial Services LLC

ODonnell Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 276,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,951 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 6.5% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $16,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,634,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,380 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,404,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,810 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $61,929,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 150.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 902,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,155,000 after purchasing an additional 541,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,860,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,870,000 after buying an additional 536,715 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $57.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.16 and its 200-day moving average is $55.94.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

