PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 185,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,325 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 1.2% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $14,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in PayPal by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust grew its position in PayPal by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in PayPal by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in PayPal by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,973,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,557,244. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.81 and its 200 day moving average is $66.86. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $82.23. The stock has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.03.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

