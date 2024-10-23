Peakstone Realty Trust (PKST) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Peakstone Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PKST stock opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.08. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $21.73. The firm has a market cap of $507.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. Peakstone Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -22.17%.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

