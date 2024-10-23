Peakstone Realty Trust (PKST) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Peakstone Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Performance
PKST stock opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.08. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $21.73. The firm has a market cap of $507.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
Peakstone Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. Peakstone Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -22.17%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PKST
Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile
Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Peakstone Realty Trust
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- How Verizon Could Offer Stress-Free Double-Digit Returns in 2025
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Can Roche Challenge Lilly and Novo in the Weight Loss Market?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Roblox Stock: Key Metrics Surge, Is This the Perfect Entry?
Receive News & Ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.