Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Raised to $108.00 at Barclays

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $105.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PNR. StockNews.com raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Pentair from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.27.

Get Pentair alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pentair

Pentair Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $98.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.63. Pentair has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $99.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $993.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Pentair by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 221,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,112,000 after acquiring an additional 48,527 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 8.8% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the first quarter worth about $45,096,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Pentair by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 451,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pentair

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.