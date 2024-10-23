Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Announces Earnings Results

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $158.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.30 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,896. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $34.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.10.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Peoples Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director David F. Dierker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $30,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,330 shares in the company, valued at $313,618.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,121 shares of company stock valued at $64,340. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.