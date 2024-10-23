Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Trading Down 7.1% – Time to Sell?

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) was down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.57 and last traded at $4.58. Approximately 496,796 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,674,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

WOOF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.49.

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Delap Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

