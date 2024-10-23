Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 849,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,623 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $24,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.
Pfizer Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $28.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $31.54.
Pfizer Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -365.21%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.91.
View Our Latest Stock Report on PFE
Pfizer Company Profile
Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pfizer
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Cisco: Why Analysts Are Targeting 35% Gains by Christmas
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- How Verizon Could Offer Stress-Free Double-Digit Returns in 2025
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Can Roche Challenge Lilly and Novo in the Weight Loss Market?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.