Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Trading 4.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) was up 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.56 and last traded at $9.32. Approximately 651 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $626.30 million, a P/E ratio of -56.75 and a beta of 0.15.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.95 million. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

