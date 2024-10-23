Pictet North America Advisors SA Acquires 6,852 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter valued at about $7,598,000. Valence8 US LP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Valence8 US LP now owns 213,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 71,272 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,740,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 344.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

EWU stock opened at $36.56 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.92.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.