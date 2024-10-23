Pictet North America Advisors SA Grows Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,180,259,000 after buying an additional 376,167 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $95,481,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 809.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,078,000 after buying an additional 80,978 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,739,462,000 after purchasing an additional 75,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $73,661,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total transaction of $17,455,962.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,016 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,698,978.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total value of $20,593,573.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at $15,049,409.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,205.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,145.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,079.80. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $860.10 and a 12-month high of $1,221.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,337.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,206.87.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

