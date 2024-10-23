Pictet North America Advisors SA Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 230.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 11,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,979,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 339,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $355,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $495.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $465.96. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

