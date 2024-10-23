Pictet North America Advisors SA Has $12.65 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Pictet North America Advisors SA cut its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $12,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. EWA LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. EWA LLC now owns 17,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

Shares of VT stock opened at $119.66 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $120.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

