Pictet North America Advisors SA Purchases 278 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 74.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 168.6% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $591.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mastercard from $570.00 to $593.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.68.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MA stock opened at $513.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $489.16 and a 200 day moving average of $464.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $476.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $359.77 and a twelve month high of $518.82.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,320. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total value of $2,310,173.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,440,885.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 340,809 shares of company stock worth $159,610,703. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.