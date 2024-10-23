Pictet North America Advisors SA Purchases New Position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $335,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 12,115 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 21,623 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco China Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF stock opened at $41.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.98 million, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.77. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $27.68 and a 12 month high of $50.98.

Invesco China Technology ETF Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.