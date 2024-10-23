Plan Group Financial LLC Purchases 19,264 Shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Plan Group Financial LLC raised its position in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,264 shares during the quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings in Vivid Seats were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,371,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,000 after purchasing an additional 77,983 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,336,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,976,000 after purchasing an additional 410,243 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,979,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,849,000 after purchasing an additional 273,734 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 2,695,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,012,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,057,000 after purchasing an additional 301,623 shares in the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vivid Seats Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SEAT opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Vivid Seats Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $8.80.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SEAT. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vivid Seats has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.28.
About Vivid Seats
Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.
