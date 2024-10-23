Plan Group Financial LLC Trims Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Plan Group Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 1.1% of Plan Group Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU opened at $51.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.12. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $51.92.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

