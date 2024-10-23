Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PLG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.74 and last traded at C$2.56, with a volume of 98035 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.50.

Platinum Group Metals Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 11.34 and a current ratio of 21.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.07. The stock has a market cap of C$258.25 million, a P/E ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 1.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Platinum Group Metals

In other news, Senior Officer Kris Begic sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total value of C$26,600.00. 26.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

