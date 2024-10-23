Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.52-$1.67 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $960 million to $1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.25.

Shares of PLXS stock traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $135.57. 94,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,165. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.74 and a 200-day moving average of $115.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Plexus has a one year low of $87.21 and a one year high of $139.98.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.32 million. Plexus had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plexus news, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 6,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.11, for a total value of $841,042.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,076.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor (Pang Hau) Tan sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,097,137.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,541,394 in the last 90 days. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

