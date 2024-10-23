Polaris (NYSE:PII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. Polaris had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Polaris updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.210-3.210 EPS.
Polaris Stock Performance
PII opened at $72.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Polaris has a twelve month low of $71.18 and a twelve month high of $100.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.12.
Polaris Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.23%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Polaris Company Profile
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.
