Polaris (NYSE:PII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. Polaris had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Polaris updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.210-3.210 EPS.

Polaris Stock Performance

PII opened at $72.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Polaris has a twelve month low of $71.18 and a twelve month high of $100.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.12.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PII. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Polaris from $92.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Polaris from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.09.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

