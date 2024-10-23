Polkadot (DOT) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.31 Billion

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 23rd. During the last week, Polkadot has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion and approximately $105.87 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.18 or 0.00006333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.70 or 0.00248116 BTC.
About Polkadot
Polkadot’s launch date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,509,467,427 coins and its circulating supply is 1,509,486,369 coins. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadot and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polkadot’s official message board is forum.polkadot.network. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/polkadot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Polkadot Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.
