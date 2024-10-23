Poollotto.finance (PLT) Price Tops $2.40 on Exchanges

Poollotto.finance (PLT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Poollotto.finance token can currently be bought for about $2.40 or 0.00003604 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Poollotto.finance has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Poollotto.finance has a total market cap of $25.36 million and approximately $451.45 worth of Poollotto.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Poollotto.finance alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.37 or 0.00244244 BTC.

Poollotto.finance Token Profile

Poollotto.finance’s genesis date was June 20th, 2021. Poollotto.finance’s total supply is 19,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,583,365 tokens. Poollotto.finance’s official website is www.poollotto.finance. The official message board for Poollotto.finance is medium.com/@poollotto. Poollotto.finance’s official Twitter account is @pltfinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Poollotto Token (PLT) is a new generation of lottery token-based smart contracts for non-centralized management of the global community-driven lottery pools, automated and safe payments.

The PLT Token project was launched to create a blockchain platform and token economy that gives transparency and fair outcomes to users around the globe.

At the same time, token distribution is defined to provide a required level of development, promotion, and support of the PLT Ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling Poollotto.finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poollotto.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poollotto.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poollotto.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Poollotto.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poollotto.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.