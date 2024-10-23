Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTLGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.

Postal Realty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.5% per year over the last three years. Postal Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 872.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Postal Realty Trust to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 114.3%.

Postal Realty Trust stock remained flat at $14.63 during trading hours on Wednesday. 65,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,562. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $336.93 million, a PE ratio of 162.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67. Postal Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTLGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.78 million. Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 1.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

