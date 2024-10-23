Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04), RTT News reports. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $112.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.
Premier Financial Price Performance
Premier Financial stock opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. Premier Financial has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $874.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.04.
Premier Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.
Insider Activity at Premier Financial
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Premier Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.
Premier Financial Company Profile
Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.
