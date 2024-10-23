Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04), RTT News reports. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $112.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

Premier Financial stock opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. Premier Financial has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $874.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other Premier Financial news, EVP Dennis E. Rose, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $50,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,231.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Premier Financial news, EVP Dennis E. Rose, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $50,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,231.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $35,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,272.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Premier Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

