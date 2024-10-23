Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 99,423 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,033,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,423 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $37,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 176,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after buying an additional 109,942 shares during the period. AIFG Consultants Ltd. lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. AIFG Consultants Ltd. now owns 186,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 20,828 shares during the last quarter. Cedrus LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 69,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 13,475 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,092,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,110,000 after buying an additional 158,171 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDVY stock opened at $36.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.55. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $37.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.1383 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.