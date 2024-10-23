Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 49,405 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 685,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,405 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $34,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $769,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $356,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $659,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,006,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,540,000 after acquiring an additional 499,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,172,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day moving average is $50.74. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $50.96.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.