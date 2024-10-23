Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 121,974 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,761,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,974 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $145,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 227.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $53.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.29 and its 200 day moving average is $50.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $53.93.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

