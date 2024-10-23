Puhui Wealth Investment Management (NASDAQ:PHCF) & Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Financial Survey

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management (NASDAQ:PHCF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Abacus Life and Puhui Wealth Investment Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Abacus Life alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abacus Life 0 0 4 0 3.00 Puhui Wealth Investment Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Abacus Life presently has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 66.67%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abacus Life -6.19% 7.02% 3.53% Puhui Wealth Investment Management N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Abacus Life and Puhui Wealth Investment Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.6% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management shares are held by institutional investors. 47.0% of Abacus Life shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.2% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Abacus Life and Puhui Wealth Investment Management”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abacus Life $95.38 million 5.83 $9.52 million $0.02 435.00 Puhui Wealth Investment Management $2.44 million 0.00 -$4.74 million N/A N/A

Abacus Life has higher revenue and earnings than Puhui Wealth Investment Management.

Volatility and Risk

Abacus Life has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Abacus Life beats Puhui Wealth Investment Management on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abacus Life

(Get Free Report)

Abacus Life, Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

About Puhui Wealth Investment Management

(Get Free Report)

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. is a third-party wealth management service provider. It focuses on marketing financial products and managing funds for individuals and corporate clients in the People’s Republic of China. The company was founded by Zhe Ji in 2013 and is headquartered in Dong Cheng, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.