Q2 EPS Estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics Lifted by Analyst

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.08. The consensus estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.17 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $362.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SRPT. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.95.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $128.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $173.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,167.45 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.87 and its 200 day moving average is $132.42.

In other news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $822,099.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,822.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $822,099.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,822.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 37,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $133.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,955,684.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,003,749.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

