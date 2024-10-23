Q3 Earnings Estimate for CVE:ELE Issued By Raymond James

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (CVE:ELE – Free Report) – Raymond James lifted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Elemental Altus Royalties in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. Raymond James also issued estimates for Elemental Altus Royalties’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Elemental Altus Royalties alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Elemental Altus Royalties to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Elemental Altus Royalties Stock Performance

ELE stock opened at C$1.23 on Monday. Elemental Altus Royalties has a 12 month low of C$0.97 and a 12 month high of C$1.29.

Elemental Altus Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2020, its distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,488 square kilometers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elemental Altus Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elemental Altus Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.