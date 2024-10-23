Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 975,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,614,000 after purchasing an additional 79,511 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 864,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,473,000 after acquiring an additional 11,226 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,922,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 6,229.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 506,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,808,000 after acquiring an additional 498,633 shares during the period. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 39.5% in the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 395,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,500,000 after acquiring an additional 111,934 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EDV stock opened at $72.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $83.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.19.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.