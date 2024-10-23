Raymond James Estimates Interfor FY2026 Earnings

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Interfor in a report issued on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff expects that the company will post earnings of $3.78 per share for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Interfor’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share.

Get Interfor alerts:

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.17) by C($0.30). The company had revenue of C$771.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$774.00 million. Interfor had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IFP. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Interfor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Interfor from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities cut shares of Interfor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Interfor from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Interfor from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interfor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Interfor

Interfor Price Performance

Interfor stock opened at C$20.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$18.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.31, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Interfor has a one year low of C$15.35 and a one year high of C$26.00.

About Interfor

(Get Free Report)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.