Raymond James Estimates Interfor FY2026 Earnings

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Interfor in a report issued on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff expects that the company will post earnings of $3.78 per share for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Interfor’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share.
Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.17) by C($0.30). The company had revenue of C$771.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$774.00 million. Interfor had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%.
Get Our Latest Report on Interfor
Interfor Price Performance
Interfor stock opened at C$20.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$18.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.31, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Interfor has a one year low of C$15.35 and a one year high of C$26.00.
About Interfor
Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Interfor
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Short Sellers Eye Palantir: Should You Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.