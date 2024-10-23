RB Global (TSE:RBA) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$120.64 and last traded at C$120.15, with a volume of 160442 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$111.99.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of RB Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$112.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$107.01.

RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C($0.08). RB Global had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of C$1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.54 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 5.0577819 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $1.602 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This is a positive change from RB Global’s previous 1 dividend of $1.49. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.23%.

In related news, Senior Officer James Jeffrey Jeter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.55, for a total transaction of C$256,650.00. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

