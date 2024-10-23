RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

RBB Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 24.7% annually over the last three years. RBB Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 37.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RBB Bancorp to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

RBB Bancorp stock opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.95. RBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $60.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on RBB Bancorp from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

